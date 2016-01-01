News Alert

Promotion of Higher Education in Tribal Area

New Delhi

In order to focus attention in universities located in backward/rural/remote/border areas, the Universities Grants Commission (UGC) has been implementing a scheme, namely, “Special Development Grant for Universities in Backward Areas” to strengthen their available infrastructure and to create additional basic infrastructure. The UGC has also been implementing a scheme to provide

assistance to eligible colleges located in rural/remote/border/hill/tribal areas for providing accommodation for teachers and students on rental basis, development of location specific curricula, and for providing conveyance allowance to eligible poor students.



Indira Gandhi National Tribal Open University, with its headquarters at Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, has been established as a teaching and affiliating university to promote avenues of higher education and research for the tribal population in the country. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is responsible for enhancing education through distance mode including in remote tribal areas, and for promoting coordinating and determining standards in open learning and distance education Systems.



The National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has been envisaged as a Centrally sponsored scheme to leverage the potential of ICT in teaching and learning process for the benefit of all learners in Higher Education Institutions in any time and any where mode. A new scheme has been envisaged in the XI Plan to provide financial assistance to State Governments to set up a model degree college in each of the 374 educationally backward districts, identified including tribal districts identified by UGC in the country, where the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher Education is less than the national GER. December 10, 2009



Source: PIB